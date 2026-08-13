Ajax have held talks with Lutsharel Geertruida, Voetbal International reported on Thursday afternoon. The Amsterdam club want to strengthen with the former Feyenoord player.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Ajax had made enquiries with RB Leipzig about the Netherlands defender.

The outlet said Ajax want to sign him on loan from the German club. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf then immediately contradicted that. He stated that Ajax could meet the asking price of eighteen million if Mika Godts is sold.

VI now report that talks have already taken place with the player himself. That still does not mean he will actually move to Amsterdam.

For Jordi Cruyff, Geertruida is the ideal signing because he can operate at centre-back, right-back and as a defensive midfielder.

Geertruida has already reached a personal agreement with PSV, while Feyenoord are also interested in the services of their former player.