Ajax face Shelbourne FC on Thursday evening and several Amsterdam fans took to X early in the match. They were irritated by Shelbourne goalkeeper Eddie Beach's shirt, which looks very much like Ajax's kit.

Ajax are playing in Dublin in their third kit, which is light blue. Shelbourne goalkeeper Beach is wearing a mint green strip. Ajax fans have pointed out that the two colours look rather similar.

"Very handy: the home team goalkeeper's kit and Ajax's away kit," someone writes on X. "Why is the Shelbourne goalkeeper playing in the colours of the Ajax kit?" another wonders.

Another person tweets: "Very handy to have the keeper in blue when your opponent also have blue."

Kick-off was at 20:45 in Dublin. Ajax won the first leg 3-1 last week.

The winners of the two-legged tie will qualify for the Conference League play-offs. They will be played next Thursday and the Thursday after that.

Waiting in those play-offs will be the winners of the two-legged tie between FC Sion and FC Noah. Those clubs are also playing on Thursday evening. The first leg finished 2-2 last week.