Ajax complete another transfer after Kaplan and save as much as €700,000 in wages

Ajax are set to free up more space in their wage bill. Don-Angelo Konadu is heading to SK Lommel on loan, according to Belgian sources cited by De Telegraaf.

Konadu's temporary move will reportedly save Ajax around €700,000 in wages. The 20-year-old striker has made 17 appearances for the first team so far, scoring once and registering three assists.

The youth international spent much of his development in Ajax's academy after being spotted at Zeeburgia. Lommel are expected to give him more game time, while Ajax will also gain extra financial breathing space through his departure.

That saving comes on top of Ahmetcan Kaplan's salary, which should also soon come off the books. NEC are still expected to sign the defender for a fixed fee of €2.5 million, which could rise through bonuses to a maximum of €3 million. Ajax would then also remove his €1.3 million salary from their wage bill.

The supervisory board have made cutting the wage bill a key condition before technical director Jordi Cruijff can further strengthen the squad.

Ajax have sold around €95 million worth of players in this transfer window, including Mika Godts' move to Paris Saint-Germain. Against that, the Amsterdam club have spent just over €30 million in transfer fees so far.

Meanwhile, wage costs have risen because several free transfers and loan players have arrived. Ajax therefore hope to move Owen Wijndal, Josip Sutalo, Ko Itakura and Kasper Dolberg on before the transfer window shuts, creating even more space in the wage structure.

Some of that space already seems to be there for Jofre Torrents. Ajax are signing the left-back on a free transfer from Barcelona, but agreements are in place over performance bonuses that could take the total amount to just under €6 million if certain targets are met.