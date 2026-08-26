Ajax coach Míchel strikingly honest about possible signing: 'He fits us well'

Ajax head coach Míchel Sánchez has addressed the rumours surrounding Viktor Tsygankov at the press conference ahead of Ajax v FC Sion.

The Ukrainian forward has repeatedly been linked with a move to Ajax. According to De Telegraaf, Ajax will pay just under five million euros for the winger.

Míchel and Tsygankov know each other from their time together at Girona, where the player is still under contract. At the press conference, Míchel was asked about Tsygankov's possible arrival.

"He is a very good player with an unparalleled work ethic. He can be a huge asset for us as a team," he begins.

"He will be easy to integrate and is good at finishing chances. He is also a powerful player with plenty of depth," the Spanish manager concludes about his former pupil.

Those remarks stand out, given coaches almost never speak about players who are under contract at other clubs.