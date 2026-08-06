Marcos Leonardo has so far failed to make much of an impact since his arrival at Ajax. The Brazilian looked poor in front of goal on Thursday in the Conference League against Shelbourne FC, just as he had in the previous round against FK Vojvodina. What's more, as coach Míchel Sánchez confirms, he is simply not fit.

The 23-year-old Leonardo joined Ajax from Al-Hilal for just under €20 million, but he has taken virtually every chance he has had poorly so far. He is also not fit. Analyst Ronald de Boer had already noted that and believes he certainly needs to lose three kilos.

Ziggo Sport reporter Sam van Royen says in his interview after the 3-1 win over Shelbourne that Leonardo 'had a bit of bad luck with his finishing and also does not look one hundred per cent fit.' "I agree with you," Míchel says with striking honesty. "We have to train with him and he has to keep improving his fitness level."

Still, Míchel also sees mitigating circumstances. "It is normal, because he arrived two weeks ago (three weeks, ed.). We have a match every three days and he has not been able to train enough to improve himself. I hope that Leo is a different Leo next week."

"A Leo with more energy, who can help us move forward with a good performance," said Míchel, appearing to strongly hint at a starting place for Leonardo next week at Ireland's Tolka Park. Then the Amsterdammers face FC Noah or FC Sion in the potential play-off round after their 2-2 draw.

Whether Míchel is willing to put his faith in Leonardo on Sunday also remains to be seen, when Ajax open their Eredivisie season against PEC Zwolle. Kasper Dolberg has started Ajax's official matches this season, although the expectation is that the Danish striker will soon bring his second spell at the Johan Cruyff ArenA to an end.

Tolu Arokodare could get the nod in Zwolle. The Nigerian, who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy, did not feature against Shelbourne on Thursday in a notable call. In the friendly against FC Volendam last weekend, the towering striker, unlike Leonardo, made an excellent impression.