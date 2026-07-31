Ajax bid permanent farewell to midfielder

Kian Fitz-Jim has completed a permanent move from Ajax to Torino, the Amsterdam club have announced. The midfielder was under contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA until next summer. It had previously emerged that Ajax would receive three million euros from the transfer.

Ajax thanked Fitz-Jim for his years at the club and wished him every success in his Serie A challenge. They have not published any quotes from the departing player.

On Tuesday, Gianluca di Marzio had already reported that Ajax were in talks with Torino over a move for the midfielder. He did not mention a fee, though.

Nicola Schira did. According to him, Ajax and Torino agreed a transfer fee of four million euros. A contract until mid-2030 is waiting for Fitz-Jim.

Across 72 appearances for the Dutch record champions' first team, Fitz-Jim scored seven goals and supplied two assists. Ajax also sent him on loan to Excelsior for a brief spell, and he played 12 matches there.

Torino, meanwhile, have yet to mention the arrival of the Ajax player. His new club finished 12th in Serie A last season.