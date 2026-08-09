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Christian Guinin

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After Vinicius Junior snub: Arsenal reportedly keen on €85 million man

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Arsenal are still on the lookout for reinforcements in attack. Will a new man come from Serie A?

According to the English tabloid The Sun, the Gunners have turned their attention to Inter Milan's Pio Esposito.

Several Arsenal scouts reportedly attended the Italians' friendly against city rivals AC Milan in Perth, Australia, a few days ago to build a clearer picture of the 21-year-old centre-forward.

Arsenal want more depth and variety through the middle, where they currently have only two players available in Germany international Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres. At 1.91 metres tall, Esposito would also offer a different profile.

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Inter Milan reportedly demand huge transfer fee for Pio Esposito

Still, Inter's demands are said to be substantial. The Nerazzurri are extremely reluctant to let the highly rated young striker go, and any interested club would have to put around €85 million on the table before they were willing to talk.

That asking price is said to reflect Arsenal's reported willingness to put up to €150 million on the table for Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian, however, turned the Gunners down and signed a new contract with Real Madrid instead.

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Manchester United are also said to be interested in Esposito, but the Sun report stresses that Arsenal are clearly in pole position to move for the 21-year-old.

Last season, Espositio contributed 10 goals and six assists in 48 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri. His contract in the cathedral city runs until 2030.

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