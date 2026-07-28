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After two months out: Jorge Jesus returns to Al-Nassr

Al Nassr FC
J. Jesus
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese coach made history with Al-Alami

Jorge Jesus is back at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese, who managed the Saudi club before leaving two months ago, has returned for a visit.

Jesus walked away from the Al-Nassr job at the end of last season to take charge of the Portugal national team, replacing Spain's Roberto Martinez. Australian Ange Postecoglou stepped into his old role at "Al-Alami".

On its official "X" account, Al-Nassr posted photos of the Portuguese coach visiting the squad's camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

Old faces got the warm treatment. Jesus shared joking moments with several of the capital club's players, among them Spanish defender Inigo Martinez, Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari and forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

His legacy at the club runs deep. The current Portugal boss delivered the Saudi Roshn League title to Al-Nassr after a seven-year wait, and steered them to the final of the AFC Champions League 2 tournament, only to lose to Japan's Gamba Osaka.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
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