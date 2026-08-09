After the Yaisle shock: Saudi Al-Ahli retain their defensive weapon

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have officially tied Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez to a new contract until 2030, a clear signal that the club intend to keep hold of one of the most important players in their backline.

Several English clubs had made Ibanez a major target. Al-Ahli refused to let him go, particularly after the shock departure of German coach Matthias Jaissle.









The renewal rewards the role Ibanez has played since he arrived. He established himself as a key figure quickly, delivering strong performances that made him one of the team's most prominent pillars.

His contribution to Al-Ahli's success has been obvious, above all back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup.

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What sets Ibanez apart is his appetite for tough contests, his physical strength and his defensive solidity. He also hands the coaching staff added flexibility, capable of filling more than one role across the backline.

This deal lands as Al-Ahli look to protect their core squad after a run of changes during the current transfer window, all while continuing to strengthen the positions that need it.

Keeping him until 2030 secures one of the cornerstones of their defensive project for years to come. It confirms the club's desire to retain the players who helped write one of the most important chapters in their history at continental level.