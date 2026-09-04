UEFA have come down hard on Fenerbahce duo Mason Greenwood and Matteo Guendouzi over the incidents and provocations that marred the second leg against Olympique Lyon. The penalties stretched to the Turkish and French clubs too.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body punished the players, and one of them will miss the start of Fenerbahce's Champions League campaign after an 18-year absence, as the team faces Roma and then Aston Villa.

Guendouzi took the heaviest hit. UEFA fined him 50,000 euros and suspended him for a total of four matches in UEFA club competitions for which he would have been eligible, for insulting other people present at the match, provoking the crowd, and violating the basic rules of conduct.

Two of those four matches carry a probationary period of one year, starting from the date the decision was issued.

The Fenerbahce player had clashed with the French fans and provoked them after the Turkish side booked their place in the next round with victory over Olympique Lyon on their own turf.

Greenwood, for his part, received a 30,000-euro fine plus a suspended one-match ban, conditional on a probationary period of one year starting from the date the decision was issued.

Fines rained down on the Turkish club too: 30,000 euros for the use of fireworks, 15,000 euros for crowd disturbances, and 50,000 euros for the team violating the general and basic rules of conduct.

Lyon's sanctions

Fenerbahce were not the only ones to cross several red lines. Olympique Lyon's goalkeeping coach, Antonio Ferreira, received a five-match suspension for assault.

The decision stated: "Olympique Lyon's goalkeeping coach, Antonio Ferreira, has been suspended for a total of five matches in UEFA club competitions in which he would normally have participated, for a serious assault. His suspension for two of these matches is subject to a probationary period of one year, starting from the date the decision was issued."

In practice, the member of coach Fonseca's technical staff serves a three-match ban, with two further matches suspended.

Nor did the French club escape the fines. They were hit with 48,000 euros for throwing objects, 5,500 euros for the use of fireworks, 5,000 euros for crowd disturbances, and the most severe penalty of all, 50,000 euros for violating the general and basic rules of conduct.



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