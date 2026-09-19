Controversy has raged over the past few hours around the future of Dutch head coach Marino Pusic, after Al-Ahli Saudi lost 2-1 to South Africa's Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Read also.. Analysis: Al-Ahli killed itself.. and Sundowns capitalised on Pusic's disasters!

Al-Ahli fans have vented their fury at the team's displays under Pusic, demanding that the management move him on.

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According to the programme "Nadina", the board have no intention whatsoever of sacking Pusic, contrary to the rumours of recent days. They want to hand him greater backing instead.

Rushing into a dismissal worries the club's management, particularly as Pusic has had little time to shape the team. He took charge of "Al-Raqi" just days before the season kicked off.

"Al-Raqi" are enduring a brutal spell. Three league defeats and elimination from the Intercontinental Cup have fuelled anger and mounting concern.



