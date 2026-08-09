After the Real Madrid duo: Arbeloa sets his sights on a Barcelona player

The list of clubs wishing to secure the services of Hector Fort, whether on loan or on a permanent deal, continues to expand on an almost daily basis during the final stage of the transfer window.

Barring a surprise from German coach Hansi Flick, Fort is one of the candidates to leave the Catalan side in search of playing minutes.

Last season the full-back spent on loan at Elche, where he recovered from a serious injury and produced a strong end to the campaign.

Sport newspaper reported that Everton have not given up their interest in signing Fort. The surprise, though, came from a name familiar to La Liga: Alvaro Arbeloa, the Fulham coach.

Arbeloa is continuing an extensive rebuild of the Fulham squad, leaning heavily on young talents from the Spanish league.

Just a few days ago, the English club announced the signing of Real Madrid duo Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

Now the former Real Madrid coach does not want to miss out on the chance to sign one of Barcelona's academy talents either.

Chasing a right-back, Arbeloa has asked the club's management to enquire about the financial terms of the Fort deal, in order to assess the possibility of the player moving to the Premier League.

All of which points Fort towards a permanent departure, for a fee close to 10 million euros.