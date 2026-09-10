Carlos Corberán has broken his silence on the storm Rodri kicked up after Barcelona thrashed the Bats 5-0 at the Mestalla.

The cameras of El Día Después caught Rodri chatting with Pau Cubarsí on the substitutes' bench, branding the Valencia side weak and very poor.

His words sparked an uproar. Rodri apologised publicly after Barcelona's Champions League clash with Feyenoord, explaining it was merely "an expression of surprise" during a private conversation. He also rang José Gayà directly to say sorry to the Valencia captain and the rest of the squad.

Quizzed on the affair at his press conference ahead of Valencia's meeting with Sevilla, Corberán accepted Rodri's apology. He was equally clear, though, that he found the Barcelona man's words out of order.

The newspaper Sport carried the coach's verdict: "For me, they were completely inappropriate words, because I believe they are not words that stem from respect for colleagues in the profession."

He went on: "At the moment the incident happened, Gayà took the initiative to have a conversation with Rodri, and he later offered a public apology which we accept and understand to be the appropriate apology."

Corberán also turned to the stature of a player like Rodri and the context of the remarks: "In the end, even if it was in the context of a conversation between two colleagues, we know what we represent."

The coach hadn't forgotten Rodri's ties to the Mestalla and to the Spanish national team. The midfielder drew warm applause from the Valencia faithful when he was substituted, a nod to his role as one of Spain's brightest stars in their recent triumphs.

"He is a very important player, and on top of that he was affected because of the Mestalla, and because of what the achievement they made with the Spanish national team represents," Corberán said.

He signed off: "We accept this apology because we understand that it is the least that can be done in response to inappropriate comments or words."

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