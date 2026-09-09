Rodri sparked a huge stir after the Barcelona midfielder criticised Valencia's modest display in last Sunday's humiliating 5-0 defeat to Barça at the Mestalla in La Liga.

The cameras of the programme "El Día Después" caught him in an informal chat with teammate Pau Cubarsí on the substitutes' bench, where the Spaniard branded his opponents "very weak" and "terrible".

Public reaction left him uncomfortable. He had made those comments privately, yet he regretted them being broadcast on television, stressing that he never meant to offend Valencia's players.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing Valencian public television channel "À Punt", Rodri contacted Valencia captain José Luis Gayà to explain what had happened and to apologise.

Having played together several times for the Spanish national team, the pair share a bond, and the former Manchester City player asked Gayà to clear things up with the rest of the squad to head off any controversy, especially coming from the captain of "La Roja".

Beyond his explanations to Gayà, "Cope" radio reported that Rodri may make a public statement after Wednesday's Champions League match against Feyenoord, clarifying that his words about Valencia carried no malice and no intention to cause harm.

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