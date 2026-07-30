Bayern Munich secured a crushing 15-0 victory over Rottach-Egern, who play in Germany's eighth division.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Felipe Chavez, Maicon Cardozo, Armindo Sieb and Bastian Assumu each grabbed a brace.

Joao Palhinha, Joshua Kimmich and Iskander Nouraye also found the net.

According to "The Sun", Rottach-Egern stole the spotlight when they brought on the club's treasurer during the friendly.

The unusual moment arrived in the 79th minute, when Rottach-Egern sent on their treasurer as a substitute.

He also works as a police officer and has been at the club since 2002. Out he strode in his team's colours, sporting a classic moustache that quickly caught the fans' attention.

Football supporters were stunned, and they rushed to comment on social media.

"Bayern's players must have been utterly bewildered," one wrote. Another said: "This man is about to have the best moment of his footballing career even if he doesn't touch the ball."

A third comment read: "This is real grassroots football. One moment you're in charge of the account books, and the next you find yourself coming on as a substitute against Bayern Munich."

One fan summed it up: "Honestly, I think it's absolutely brilliant. The man has been with the club for 26 years, and now he can say he played against Bayern Munich."