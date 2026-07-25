One of the summer's biggest deals has done nothing to satisfy Al-Hilal. The Saudi giants are pressing on in their hunt for a new frontline reinforcement, part of the management's plan to build a squad capable of challenging for every domestic and continental honour next season.

Al-Hilal recently landed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from England's West Ham United on a four-season contract. The deal topped 70 million euros, making it one of the most expensive in Saudi Roshn League history.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, they have no intention of stopping there. Another heavyweight attacking signing is on the agenda, and the current dream is Colombian winger Luis Diaz of Germany's Bayern Munich.

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Longari says Al-Hilal's management have put Diaz at the top of their list, part of a bid to add an attacker who would bring more power and speed out wide, particularly under the new technical project led by Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

This wouldn't be the first raid on Bayern Munich. The Saudi club opened talks with English striker Harry Kane in recent weeks, seizing on the player's contract renewal discussions with the German club, but the move collapsed after Kane insisted on staying in Europe.

Prising Diaz away remains a major challenge given his importance to Bayern Munich. Yet Al-Hilal have shown over recent years they can pull off stunning deals, which leaves the door open to another surprise in the transfer market.