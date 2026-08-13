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After Rodri: Al-Qadsiah close to Manchester City midfield star

Transfers
Al Qadsiah
Manchester City
Rodri
T. Reijnders
Barcelona
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Saudi Arabia
England
Spain
Netherlands

The Sky Blue club lets go of another midfielder

Saudi club Al-Qadsiah are closing in on a Manchester City midfielder during the current summer transfer window, according to press reports.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Al-Qadsiah are in advanced talks with Manchester City over a move for their Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer.

The two clubs have edged close to an agreement worth a hefty 60 million euros, Romano explained in a post on his personal "X" account. It all now hinges on the player's own wishes.

Several Premier League clubs are circling too, Nottingham Forest chief among them. So far, though, the Dutchman has not agreed to join anyone.

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The 28-year-old arrived at the Sky Blues from Milan last summer. He went on to make 50 appearances, scoring 7 goals and setting up 8 more.

Reijnders could become the second midfielder out of the City engine room this window, following Spain's Rodri, who is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

City have already brought in England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and are closing on Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi from Lille. Their name has also been linked with Chelsea's Argentina star Enzo Fernandez.

Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, are working hard to bolster their squad for the new campaign, not least because they will compete in the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.

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