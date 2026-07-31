Franco Mastantuono is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid. Portuguese head coach José Mourinho left the Argentine out of the squad travelling to Austria to face Fiorentina in a friendly, a move that confirms his imminent loan departure, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Several names were missing from Real Madrid's squad for the third pre-season friendly against Italy's Fiorentina. Dean Huijsen sat out through injury, Antonio Rüdiger was left out because he is not fully physically ready, and Mastantuono joined them on the sidelines.

Sources inside Real Madrid told "AS" that the Argentine's absence was "expected". He stayed in the Spanish capital because his loan move to another club is close, with the final touches now being put on the agreement.

According to the newspaper, Mastantuono has no place in Real Madrid's current line-up after struggling badly for minutes last season.

He started the campaign with good chances to feature, but his role gradually shrank. His first season in the Real Madrid shirt ended with modest numbers: fewer than 1500 minutes, just three goals and one assist.

That tally falls well below expectations, especially given that Real Madrid paid more than 60 million euros to sign him from River Plate. "AS" believes the new season will be even harder for the youngster, given the signings the club are making to strengthen their ranks.

Diomande's imminent arrival is one of the biggest reasons the management and coaching staff have concluded there is no room for the Argentine in the squad. That made a loan the most suitable solution for all parties.

Italian and English clubs waiting

Where Mastantuono will move has not yet been settled, but he is the subject of wide interest in Serie A. Fiorentina were among the clubs keen to take him on loan, with Roma and Milan also monitoring his situation.

Fulham have entered the negotiations too. Their sporting director, Álvaro Arbeloa, has expressed his admiration for the player's potential and his desire to sign him during the current window.

Reports have spread suggesting Mastantuono could return to River Plate, but that scenario has been ruled out completely. The newspaper confirmed neither the player nor Real Madrid are considering a return to Argentina. Both believe staying in Europe is the optimal choice, letting him keep adapting to European football and gaining experience, in line with the high expectations that came with his move to the Merengues a year ago.