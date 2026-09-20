Pablo González Fuertes, refereeing expert on "Marca" radio, has hit back at José Mourinho after the Real Madrid coach launched a scathing attack on referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trujillo Suárez, along with the technical committee of referees, in the wake of his side's 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Speaking on the "Marcador" programme, Mourinho picked out two refereeing incidents that angered him. "The story of the match lies here," he said, insisting both moments should have earned Atlético Madrid players a red card.

The Portuguese also questioned whether Ortiz Arias was equipped to handle a fixture as big as the capital's derby. "Not because he is a great referee. The poor man could not handle the pressure," he said.

Trujillo Suárez copped similar criticism as the VAR official, and Mourinho then rounded on the technical committee of referees for their appointment. "What a poor referee, lacking the experience and stature to manage a derby match," he said. "Congratulations to the refereeing appointments committee."

Fuertes focused on the way Mourinho framed his attack. Any coach or football figure has every right to voice an opinion on refereeing decisions, he argued, but that opinion does not need to be dressed up in language that casts referees in a negative light.

"Every coach or football figure has their opinion, and it is a respected opinion like any other," the "Marca" refereeing expert said. "And I do not think it is necessary to use language carrying a negative connotation."

Refereeing controversy can be debated openly, Fuertes accepted. He drew a line, though, between questioning the decision itself and the manner in which the criticism is aimed at the referee or the bodies that run the game's officiating.

Who should answer Mourinho? Fuertes pointed to those in charge of the refereeing system as the ones who ought to respond. "I think they should respond, but they will not," he added.

The remarks followed a derby awash with refereeing controversy. The failure to send off Cuti Romero and Kang In Lee in the first half drew the most heat, before Dean Huijsen was shown a red card in the second half after a VAR intervention.