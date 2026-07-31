After missing out on Diomande: Paris continue their revenge and seal a new deal!

Paris Saint-Germain are pressing on with a busy summer, opening official talks with Ajax Amsterdam over promising winger Mika Godts. The move is designed to bolster an attack already reinforced by the 50-million-euro capture of Norwegian Magnus Akliouche.

According to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian club's hierarchy have made contact with Ajax and negotiations are now underway to strike a deal for the 21-year-old Belgian. Godts is fresh off a remarkable campaign, plundering 17 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches across all competitions.

Godts agrees to the Parisian terms

In a striking twist, PSG went straight to the player himself. Sporting advisor Luis Campos held talks with Godts described as "very fruitful".

The Belgian winger made no secret of his admiration for the project Campos laid out and his desire to join the club, handing PSG's management a major edge in their dealings with Ajax.

Ajax face the player's desire to leave

Ajax had hoped to hold onto their young talent. They now know full well that Godts wants the move to the French capital, and that leaves them in an awkward spot as both parties chase a final agreement.

Should the talks succeed, PSG could land a promising attacking reinforcement quickly, all the more valuable given the doubts hanging over the future of French winger Bradley Barcola, a target for several Premier League heavyweights.

An alternative to Diomande, who is heading to Real Madrid

PSG's interest in Godts follows their failure to land Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, whose name cropped up repeatedly in recent days as a Parisian target. Diomande is now expected to join Real Madrid instead.

The reigning Champions League winners badly need reinforcement out wide as they build a squad capable of chasing every domestic and continental honour going.