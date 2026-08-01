Genoa have lined up another Al-Ittihad player as a summer target, hot on the heels of landing Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj.

The Italian club announced Mitaj's arrival on Friday, a loan running until the end of next season with an option to make the move permanent once the spell ends.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", citing "Sky Sports", report that Genoa have added Al-Ittihad's Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena to their list of summer targets.

Daniele De Rossi wants a new striker for next season, and the Nigerian could be the man to solve that problem.

Ilenikhena arrived at Al-Ittihad last winter from French club Monaco. He managed just 6 official appearances, failing to score or set up a single goal.

The 19-year-old started out at French club Amiens, breaking into the first team in 2023 before a move to Belgium's Royal Antwerp. From there he joined Monaco in 2024, then stepped into the "Tigers'" fortress.

Al-Ittihad boast only two out-and-out forwards, Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri and Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri. That scarcity makes parting with Ilenikhena a tough call for German coach Jens Wissing.