"With Sacha, Bryan and Joao, we have three players whom we are very open to letting go," said sporting director Max Eberl in a press round last week and added: "For the three of them, there will be no future at Bayern Munich." Bayern's stance is also clear on the official website. The three are not even listed in the senior squad.

When asked about the trio at a press conference on Monday before the friendly against Jeju SK FC, head coach Vincent Kompany said: "I think it is positive that the club communicate clearly with the players. As a former player, I would have wanted that too. The club have made a clear statement, so we are all on the same page."









Kompany also said Palhinha, Boey and Zaragoza must "be treated with respect". Palhinha and Boey are currently on Bayern's Asia tour, while Zaragoza is working on his comeback after his knee inflammation. "We will continue to work with them," said Kompany, before stopping short of ruling out a surprise U-turn: "Until the end of the transfer window there is a clear position - and after that we will see."

Max Eberl: "There is already movement"

So far, only a few loose rumours have emerged about supposed interested clubs, with no concrete transfers yet taking shape. "At some point in August, it will be the case that teams look at their squads, perhaps because they have had success by qualifying for Europe or have had injuries," said Eberl on Sunday. "People will wait for that to some extent, but there is already movement."

Last season, all three spent time out on loan at other clubs: Palhinha at Tottenham Hotspur, Zaragoza at Roma and Boey at Galatasaray Istanbul.