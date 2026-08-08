After his debut: Bernardo reveals how he will serve the Real Madrid project

Bernardo Silva was delighted to make his Real Madrid debut, though he stressed that pulling on the shirt marks only the first step in a new chapter, with plenty still to sharpen during pre-season.

Silva said following the friendly 2-1 win over Hungary's Ferencvaros on Saturday evening: "I am very happy and very satisfied to have played my first match. This is still only the first week, and I still have many things to improve."

His most pressing concern? "The most important thing is to gain the rhythm needed to start the season well, and that is what we are working on."

The Portugal midfielder told Real Madrid's official channel that he is trying to give the team whatever it needs across the pitch, adding: "I try to give the team what it needs at the moment. Sometimes I am more involved in building play, and sometimes I push forward, or focus on pressing or being present in the final third. I try to help the team in several different aspects, and I will be there to help in any way possible."

Coming back from his holiday was no easy task, and Silva underlined how much it matters to gel with his new teammates and learn each of their styles. "Returning from the holiday was difficult, but I am very happy that I have started to feature. I am trying to get to know my teammates, because it is important to know their characteristics and understand what they like during matches and in training."

He signed off by insisting he'll give everything before the campaign kicks off: "I will prepare in the best possible way so that I start the season well."

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