As Sport Bild reports, the club's presidential committee has given the green light. The supervisory board must now approve the appointment. The relevant meeting is scheduled for 25 August.

More recently, honorary president Uli Hoeneß had put the chances of Eberl being allowed to work at Bayern Munich beyond his contract, which runs until 2027, at "100" per cent. On the sidelines of the DFB Cup final in May, Hoeneß had still put the chances of Eberl staying on in an interview with Spiegel at "60:40". Club president Herbert Hainer had also spoken positively about the matter recently.

According to the report, Eberl has undergone something of a transformation in recent weeks. Immediately after the cup final, he is said to have increasingly sought closeness to Hoeneß and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The two club figures had previously missed regular exchanges. On the day Hoeneß raised it to 100 per cent, the body met and spoke in favour of an extension, according to Sport Bild.

Elsewhere, Sport Bild says the presidential committee also backed continuing with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, whose contract also runs until 2027. In the cases of both Dreesen and Eberl, the length of a new contract is still open. Eberl joined Bayern on 1 March 2024 as the successor to Hasan Salihamidzic, while Dreesen took over as chairman of the executive board in May 2023.

How did Max Eberl convince Bayern Munich's governing body?

Within the supervisory board, it was also noted that the working relationship between Eberl and Dreesen had improved. The signing of Ismael Saibari (€55 million from PSV Eindhoven) was handled jointly by the two. The transfer of Nathaniel Brown (€50 million plus bonuses from Eintracht Frankfurt), by contrast, is largely credited to Eberl.

With strong preparation for talks with the respective players' camps, Eberl is said to have made sure the deals were never in danger at any point. He also refuted the accusation that he concludes transfers too quickly and too expensively. In the cases of both Brown and Saibari, Eberl showed a deft touch.

Eberl, however, still has to dispel another accusation. Namely, that he is getting rid of too few players marked for sale and is selling too cheaply. Of the players up for sale, only Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul) has left the club so far. By contrast, no buyer has yet been found for Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza. According to information from Sport Bild, however, Eberl is exerting enormous pressure on the trio. Pressure that he, in turn, is receiving from the supervisory board.