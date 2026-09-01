Raphinha is on the verge of writing his name into Barcelona's history books. The Brazilian has been in stunning form since the start of the current season.

Barça have flown out of the blocks in 2026-2027, and the goals are flooding in. Three La Liga matches, three wins, 12 goals scored.

Leading the scoring charts is Raphinha with five, followed by Fermín López on three, Lamine Yamal on two and Karim Adeyemi with one, plus an own goal.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian forward has made an exceptional start to the campaign that could shatter records.

He struck twice against Elche, twice against Athletic Bilbao and once against Rayo Vallecano. That means he has found the net in each of the first three matches of the season.

Barcelona have seen 13 previous cases of players who scored in their opening three La Liga games.

Lionel Messi was the last to pull it off, in his final season at the club (2020-2021). He scored twice against Elche (3-0), twice against Athletic Bilbao (2-3) and once against Villarreal (4-0).

Next up is Valencia on 6 September. Raphinha hopes to score again and become the first player in years to net in the opening four rounds of La Liga.

Only three players have managed that: Kubala (1953-1954, eight goals against Real Sociedad, Jaén, Valladolid and Sporting), Cayetano Ré (1964-1965, five goals against Las Palmas, Atlético Madrid, Deportivo and Murcia) and Cesc Fàbregas (2011-2012, four goals against Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Valencia).

Scoring in the first five rounds is even rarer. Just two players have done it: César Rodríguez (1950-1951, eight goals against Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Murcia and Valencia) and Zlatan Ibrahimović (2009-2010, five goals against Sporting, Getafe, Atlético Madrid, Racing and Málaga), who also became the first player to manage the feat on his La Liga debut.

This century, Messi stands alone as the only player to have scored in four consecutive official matches across all competitions.

In 2011-2012, the Argentine found the net in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup (three goals against Real Madrid), the UEFA Super Cup (one goal against Porto) and the opening match of La Liga (two goals against Villarreal).

A year later, in 2012-2013, he scored in the Spanish Super Cup (two goals against Real Madrid) and in La Liga (two goals against Real Sociedad and Osasuna).

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