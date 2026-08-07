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FBL-KSA-HILAL-ITTIHADAFP

Translated by

After discovering Blanc: Al-Ittihad secures a new talent from Al-Hilal's temptations

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"Al-Ameed" continues its activity

Al-Ittihad have shielded one of their brightest young talents from the temptations of traditional rivals Al-Hilal, a gem first unearthed by former French coach Laurent Blanc.

The club took to their official account on "X" to announce the contract renewal of young winger Suhaib Housawi for three seasons, tying him to the team until 2029.

The extension follows a string of impressive displays from the 19-year-old with Al-Ittihad's under-21 side throughout last season's Joy Elite League.

Press reports had revealed Al-Hilal's interest in Housawi, hoping to bolster their own under-21 team for the coming Joy League campaign.

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Housawi's deal marks the second talent Al-Ittihad have locked down in 48 hours. On Thursday, they announced the renewal of Mohammed Falatah, also for the next three years.

Falatah earned his first-team promotion roughly two years ago, back in 2024, under Blanc, when he was just 17. The Frenchman made no secret of his admiration for the youngster's ability.

Preparations for the new season are already under way. Al-Ittihad kick off on 11 August against the UAE's Al-Jazira in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

"The Dean" then open their Saudi League campaign on Saturday 15 August, hosting Al-Khaleej at the Al-Inma Stadium in the first round.

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