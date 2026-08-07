After being close to Al Sadd: a surprise development in Nayef Aguerd's future

Olympique de Marseille are continuing to reorganise their financial affairs during the summer transfer window, in an attempt to reduce the wage bill and generate new resources. The management are now studying offers for a number of the squad's players, despite their technical importance, before the market closes.

The moves come with Argentine Facundo Medina's transfer to Bayer Leverkusen close to being finalised for 25 million euros. Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd's name also stands out on the list of players tipped to leave the Vélodrome, despite his standing as one of the most prominent members of the back line.

Aguerd joined Marseille last summer for 23 million euros and quickly became one of the team's key pillars. But interest from a number of clubs has opened the door to his departure, after he received offers from Gulf clubs, most notably Al-Sadd of Qatar, alongside earlier interest from Rennes before the expiry of his release clause worth 15 million euros.

A striking development has emerged in the last few hours. Spain's Real Sociedad entered negotiations strongly, taking advantage of the good relationship between the two parties, especially following Aguerd's successful spell with the team during his loan period in the 2024-2025 season.

According to reports, the Moroccan international defender has agreed to return to the Basque club. The chance to play in the Europa League and work under coach Sergio Francisco drew him back, in a sporting project that gives him a new opportunity to appear in European competitions.

Marseille and Real Sociedad have reached an initial agreement. Aguerd will move on loan in exchange for a financial fee, with a clause allowing the Spanish club to buy his contract later. The deal suits both parties, handing Marseille financial flexibility while returning the Moroccan defender to an environment he knows well.