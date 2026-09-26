Algeria have been dealt another blow. A second player is set to leave the "Greens" camp after picking up an injury in Friday's 3-1 win over Zambia, the opening fixture of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Algerian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday that medical tests on Marseille striker Amine Gouiri had revealed a muscle injury in his left thigh.

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Those results mean the striker faces a period of rest. He will leave the camp on Sunday morning and rejoin his club, though the federation has not put a timeframe on his absence.

Gouiri had limped off in the 20th minute against Zambia, replaced by teammate Amine Chiakha.

The Marseille man is the second player to depart the camp today. Coach Ibrahim Hamdani earlier released Manchester City left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri following an altercation with the technical staff during the Zambia match.

Joan Hadjam put Algeria ahead inside two minutes. Fashion Sakala levelled for the visitors in the 57th, but Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa restored control for the Greens, striking in the 67th and 74th minutes.

Algeria sit in Group Nine alongside Zambia, Burundi and Niger. Next Tuesday they travel to Burundi for the second round.



