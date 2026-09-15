After 6 matches: Mourinho settles the battle between Dumfries and Arnold

Denzel Dumfries has won the battle for the right-back spot. Starting five of Real Madrid's first six matches this season, the Dutchman has settled the argument with Trent Alexander-Arnold without fuss. He is Jose Mourinho's first choice on the right of the defence, and that advantage looks beyond debate right now.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Arnold, who joined Real Madrid from Liverpool last season, has started just one match as a full-back.

Then came his outing against Inter, where Mourinho deployed him in defensive midfield. That role lets the Englishman exploit his outstanding shooting and his knack for kick-starting attacks, though he struggled against the Italian side.

Mourinho valued the effort. But shuffling him between positions betrays the current doubts over whether he fits at the back.

The security Mourinho is looking for

For now, Mourinho prefers the attacking and physical power and defensive solidity Dumfries brings.

The Dutchman stands out for his organisation without the ball, his strength in duels and physical qualities that slot perfectly into the fast, muscular side the Portuguese wants to build.

Trent has the better foot and offers different attacking solutions. His long passing and delivery reach a level only a handful of full-backs can match, but he has always struggled more defensively.

Mourinho refuses to compromise in such a sensitive area. That is why he leaned on Dumfries's reliability at the start of the season.

The Englishman, by contrast, has yet to fully settle in the Spanish capital. His first season in white was tough, marred by several physical problems that robbed him of any consistency.

Ragged rhythm and an unclear role took their toll, and he missed the World Cup. He opened the new season determined to reclaim his place, only to find a far more solid Dumfries blocking his path.

A clear owner of the right flank

Down the right, there is none of the rotation you see on the left. Over there, Carreras keeps earning starts despite the arrival of Cucurella, and Mourinho spreads the minutes around.

On the right, Dumfries has started well ahead of Trent and made the position his own.

Two matches in quick succession this week may offer fresh clues, but the direction always looks clear.

Dumfries is certain to start against Atletico, a fixture of the highest difficulty, where Mourinho will lean on his defensive solidity.

The question hangs over Elche, a softer opponent on paper, where he might ring the changes.

That game looks a possible opening for Trent. Even so, the stats hand Dumfries the edge. The Dutchman has earned Mourinho's trust, and the right-back position, for now, clearly belongs to him.



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