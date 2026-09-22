AEL Limassol forward Luther Singh relishes Bafana Bafana comeback – ‘I will grab the opportunity with both hands’

Luther Singh has opened up about the emotional journey of returning to the Bafana Bafana setup after a long period in the international wilderness.

The former youth star last featured for the senior side in a goalless World Cup qualifying draw against Zimbabwe in September 2021.

Reflecting on his journey at a press conference in Auckland Park, Singh admitted that his exclusion served as a powerful catalyst for improvement.

The forward stated: “It’s been a long time since I was last part of the national team, but the dream was always the same ... to work even harder, to change many things for me to be able to come and represent my country again,” as per Sowetan.

He added: “On my side, it [Bafana snub] just motivated me to keep going, keep believing, and I had hope and belief that one day I was going to get the chance again, and thank God it happened.”

“I am just looking forward to getting going with the coach, and I know that great things will come.”

With 13 caps and three goals already to his name, Singh is focused on ensuring this new chapter, under the guidance of head coach Pitso Mosimane, is a successful one.

“For sure I will grab the opportunity with both hands because the opportunity came again.”

His clinical edge will be vital as Bafana Bafana prepare for a demanding schedule that begins with a clash against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.



