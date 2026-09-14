Karim Adeyemi is enjoying an outstanding start to the season with Barcelona. The 24-year-old German is proving one of the club's most important signings from last summer's transfer window.

Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund around 20 million euros for him, a figure that already looks like superb business.

His impressive display against Levante prompted Adeyemi's wife to comment on his Instagram account, and her remark went viral in no time.

"Well done, Karim," she wrote first, then added: "140 million".

That figure is exactly what Real Madrid paid for Jan Diomande, which is why the comment took off.

Diomande is copping heavy criticism for his poor form at Real Madrid, despite being the most expensive signing in the Royal club's history.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums



