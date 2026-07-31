Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66, AC Milan reported on X on Friday. The former Italian defender, who spent his entire career with the powerhouse, had been in poor health for some time.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in mourning following the death of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will remain forever embedded in the club's DNA, just like his iconic number 6 shirt. The condolences that AC Milan extend to the family of Franco Baresi in this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own," AC Milan wrote on their X channel.

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano called Baresi "an absolute legend of football and of AC Milan and Italy. An era that marked several generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends."

Baresi made 716 appearances for AC Milan and played alongside Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit, among others. Between 1989 and 1995, he featured in five European Cup/Champions League finals, a feat previously achieved only by Real Madrid legends Alfredo Di Stéfano and Francisco Gento.

On the bench, he watched Italy win the world title in 1982. In 1994, Baresi started as Italy reached the final. He then missed a penalty in the shootout, before Brazil became world champions.

Baresi made his debut in the 1977/78 season. Twenty years later, after winning a host of trophies, the iconic defender retired from professional football.