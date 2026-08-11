Abdallah El Said requests contract termination: Zamalek responds

Abdallah El-Said has settled his future at Zamalek, ending a crisis sparked by overdue payments and his patchy attendance at the club's training sessions in recent weeks.

The player's agent, Abdel Hadi Mohamed, revealed that El-Said had asked to terminate his contract by mutual consent, alongside a plan to schedule his outstanding dues. Zamalek's board approved the request.

Speaking in exclusive comments to the Egyptian newspaper El-Watan, the agent said: "Two days ago we requested the termination of Abdallah El-Said's contract with Zamalek and the scheduling of his overdue financial dues, and the board of directors approved our request and we thank them for their response."

He added that both sides had agreed on how to handle the outstanding money, as well as on ending the contract by mutual consent.

El-Said's decision followed his failure to receive what he was owed. That is what kept him away from Zamalek's training sessions and left his involvement in the pre-season programme so sporadic.

His overdue dues at Zamalek total around 8 million pounds. Recent talks between the two parties have now produced an agreed formula for paying and scheduling that sum.

Both club and player are expected to complete the official paperwork on the termination and the payment schedule in the coming period. That will bring El-Said's spell with the White Knights to a close.

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