Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Arsenal FC v Como Calcio - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"A wonderful opportunity": timeline revealed for Jesus's move to Barcelona

Transfers
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Arsenal
G. Jesus
Spain
England
Brazil

A solution to the striker problem

A press report on Sunday revealed the expected timeline for Barcelona to complete the signing of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the Arsenal star.

Jesus, 29, becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer, following Gordon, Adeyemi, Rodri, Cancelo and Livakovic.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Brazilian striker will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third, and the Catalan club will pay Arsenal 10 million euros for his signature.

He touches down in Barcelona on Monday, arriving at the private aviation terminal around four o'clock in the afternoon Spanish time to undergo the necessary medical examination.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Once he puts pen to paper, the Brazil international will be officially presented on Tuesday. Barcelona play Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday (9:30 pm) in the third round of the Spanish league.

Jesus arrives as a golden opportunity for Barcelona. The Blaugrana can finally fill the void of an out-and-out striker, a gap Hansi Flick flagged at the end of last season and one Deco, the sporting director, raised again on 19 August after the Joan Gamper match against Al Ahly of Egypt.

Gabriel Jesus can plug the hole left by a striker like Robert Lewandowski, adding another option to a Barcelona attack that was overhauled this season with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi and the departures of Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google