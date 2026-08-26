Barcelona have laid out a clear path to develop their 18-year-old Belgian talent Jessy Bisiwu, while awaiting the completion of procedures that will allow him to return to first-team training normally.

The Belgian winger is training with Barça Atlètic for now. Bureaucratic hold-ups tied to his visa have so far prevented him from getting the green light from La Liga to feature with the first team.

Bisiwu is making the most of this period with the reserves, and he is expected to appear this Wednesday evening against Reus in a friendly at the Johan Cruyff stadium. The plan hands him extra minutes and helps him adapt to a competitive atmosphere.

His presence with Barça Atlètic does not mean the club plan to keep him away from the first team. Quite the opposite. Barcelona's management believe Bisiwu must stay within the first-team environment, and they want to integrate him as quickly as possible.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, registering Bisiwu with Barça Atlètic is a sporting solution within the club's system. It lets him play official matches and rack up minutes when he lacks space in the first team.

Bisiwu caught the eye during pre-season. He scored twice in Barcelona's 4-2 win over Basel, and he also took part in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Egypt's Al Ahly.

Barça Atlètic are pressing on with their warm-up matches. They have played four so far, recording one win, one draw and two defeats on penalties.

The reserve side began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Tona, before drawing 1-1 with Girona (B). They then claimed their only win over L'Hospitalet by a score of 2-1.

In the fourth match, Barça Atlètic drew goalless with Vilanova, before losing 3-0 on penalties in the Vilanova City Cup.