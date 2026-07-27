A surprising figure: Manchester City set Rodri's price

Rodri lit up the 2026 World Cup with Spain and walked away with the tournament's best player award. Now the 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has become the story gripping Spain, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain locked in a fierce three-way scrap to sign him.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Manchester City want 80 million euros to let their Spanish star go, despite just one year left on his contract, which expires in the summer of 2027. City are cashing in on his brilliant World Cup to squeeze out the maximum fee.

Barcelona and Paris enter the race, with Real waiting

Fresh developments arrived over the weekend. French channel RMC Sport reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have officially joined the chase for Rodri, having previously been linked with Real Madrid alone.

Italian expert Fabrizio Romano suggested Paris's interest in Rodri is a direct response to Real Madrid after the Diomandé deal. The Spanish media, meanwhile, are split over the Royal club's true intentions, some seeing them as serious about the move, others believing it is the player himself pushing for it.

City prepare for every scenario

Manchester City have not sat still. Despite the heavy European interest, they have begun working on a new contract for Rodri with the promise of a huge salary. At the same time they are bracing for his exit, eyeing several midfield alternatives, among them Barcelona's rising star Marc Bernal.

The final call rests with Rodri. He faces a tough choice: stay at Manchester on a bumper salary, head back to the Spanish league, or take on a fresh challenge with Paris Saint-Germain, in what could prove one of the summer's biggest deals.