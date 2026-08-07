A surprise Spanish decision throws Celtic's plans for Haitham Hassan into disarray

Celtic's plan to bolster their wing options has come into focus, with Egypt international Hazem Hassan of Real Oviedo edging closer to a move to Scotland.

Talks between the two clubs over Hassan have advanced sharply in the past few hours. But the Spanish side told CeltsAreHere that no official and final agreement has been struck so far.

According to the website, the deal is now imminent, though the winger remains an Oviedo player. A few outstanding details still need resolving before the transfer goes through, along with the player's final approval to leave.

Things moved on notably when Oviedo named a 22-man squad for their last friendly before the 2026/2027 season, against France's Le Havre on Saturday. Hassan was nowhere to be seen.

The website stressed that the player carries no injury, which makes his absence all the more intriguing given his openness to leaving after the club's relegation to the Spanish second division. A source inside Oviedo confirmed that negotiations continue and that the matter "will take some time".

Scottish reports suggest Celtic have decided to get the deal done for 9 million pounds sterling, with a handful of final clauses still under discussion between the clubs over the coming days.

Once both sides agree terms, Hassan will need permission to leave Spain and a medical, before signing the contracts and completing the official announcement.