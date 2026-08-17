Spain's Rodri has edged closer to a permanent move to Barcelona after the Catalan club settled their agreement with Manchester City yesterday, Sunday, on one of the summer's headline transfers. Only the medical and the signing of contracts remain before his arrival is made official.

Journalist Ashraf Ben Ayad, who is close to Barcelona, says Rodri will complete his medical tomorrow morning in the city. The initial plan had been to carry it out in Manchester, but Barcelona managed to provide a plane for the player today, shifting the final step to Spain.

The development follows an initial agreement between Barcelona and Manchester City over the Spanish midfielder. Negotiations saw the Catalan club table three offers before the English side accepted the final one.

Reports put the value of the deal close to 76 million euros, a fixed 60 million with a further 16 in add-ons, on a four-season contract.

That medical is the last stage before everything is made official. Rodri is expected to undergo the necessary tests once he lands in Barcelona, then complete the paperwork ahead of the announcement of his move to the Catalan side.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, arrives as a huge boost to Barcelona's midfield. Seven seasons at Manchester City brought him four Premier League titles and the Champions League, alongside a host of other major trophies.