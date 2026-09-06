A super hat-trick threatens Hamza Abdelkarim: a new rival ignites Barcelona's attack

Barça Atlètic opened their second division campaign in blistering fashion, thrashing Nàxara 5-0. Striker Ignasi Coll stole the show with four goals, staking an early claim to the centre-forward role in the reserve side.

It took just 20 seconds to break the deadlock. Aziz led a swift attack and slipped in Coll, who finished expertly for the team's first goal of the season. The Spanish striker didn't stop there, adding three more to walk away from the opening round with a four-goal "super hat-trick".

That early explosion piles pressure on Hamza Abdelkarim within Barça Atlètic. The Egyptian striker features in the reserve side's plans while also being linked with the first team, and Coll's display now throws a fresh variable into how the attacking options shake out over the coming weeks.