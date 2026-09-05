A resounding surprise: the historic contract destroyed Karim Benzema's dream!

The French newspaper " L'Équipe " have dropped a major surprise over the future of former Al-Hilal star Karim Benzema. Olympique Lyonnais, they report, were seriously weighing up a move to bring the veteran striker back this summer, a scenario that would have returned one of the club's most prominent sons to his old stadium once again.

Benzema, 38, was reportedly thrilled by the idea of returning to Lyon, the club that brought him through and where he took his first steps in football. He was even prepared to play a full season without a salary, driven by his love for the club and the city he belongs to.

Lyon's management had genuinely studied the possibility of signing him, according to the paper, and those close to the player confirmed as much. The main obstacle lay in the French striker's ties to a contract with the Saudi league, before he later ended his association with Al-Hilal by mutual consent.

Benzema freed from Al-Hilal, but another contract closed the door

Around a week ago, Benzema became a free agent when his Al-Hilal contract was terminated by mutual consent. His time in Saudi Arabia brought a league title, two cup titles and the award for best player in the competition. None of it was enough to open the door to a return to France.

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Another contract tells the story. Benzema remains tied to the Saudi league until 2030 as an ambassador for the competition, an obligation he is keen to honour. That commitment currently leaves him unable to sign a professional contract in another country, according to the information reported by the newspaper.

The dream of returning to Lyon collided with an obstacle that had nothing to do with the French club's finances. It came down to Benzema's commitments off the pitch, despite the player himself being desperate to close the circle of his career at his childhood club, and without any financial compensation.

An unfinished story, and Benzema's memories with Lyon remain

Benzema's bond with Lyon runs deep, "L'Équipe" confirmed. He constantly returns to the city that witnessed his birth and upbringing, and he still holds a clear attachment to the club that gave him his first opportunity, before he left in 2009 for Real Madrid in a deal that changed the course of his footballing life.

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The striker had already spoken about a possible return to Lyon, though he seemed hesitant to take the step. "It is hard for me to say that I want to go back there, because I left a very beautiful image... No one knows what could happen. It is not about being afraid to return, but sometimes it is better to leave things as they are," he said.

Those words now read more clearly. The newspaper has revealed that a return was in fact possible, and that Benzema's enthusiasm was no invention of the fans or the media but a genuine desire on the part of both the player and Lyon's management. His contract as an ambassador for the Saudi league was what stopped the dream coming true.