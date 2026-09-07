Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech is set for a new challenge. His arrival date in Brazil has been confirmed to complete a move to Botafogo, opening a fresh chapter for him outside Europe, Africa and Asia.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X that Ziyech will land in Brazil on Tuesday to sign his contracts and officially join Botafogo. The deal is done, with only the signature and formal announcement to follow. Ziyech left Morocco's Wydad on a free transfer.

His spell at Wydad Casablanca was brief. Once it ended, he became a free agent, and Botafogo pounced without paying a fee.

French press reports say the Moroccan agreed to the Brazilian club's offer after a period of hesitation. He finally chose to take up his first experience in the Brazilian league, signing a contract until December 2028.

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Botafogo are counting on the move to fire them up the table. They sit thirteenth with 30 points from 24 matches and are banking on Ziyech's vast European experience to lift them out of trouble.

For the 33-year-old, this is the start of a whole new phase. He has turned out for prominent clubs such as Twente, Ajax, Chelsea and Galatasaray before returning to Wydad, and now he takes on an unexpected adventure in Brazilian football, chasing his old spark and a return to his best.

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