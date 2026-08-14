A refereeing expert settles the controversy over Al-Hilal's second penalty against Al-Faisaly

Al-Hilal's opening-round clash with Al-Faisaly on Friday evening in the Roshn Saudi Pro League threw up a controversial refereeing call, when the official pointed to the spot in favour of "the Leader".

Crysencio Summerville went down inside Al-Faisaly's box after a challenge from a defender, and the Dutchman's fall prompted the referee to award the penalty without hesitation.

Portugal's Ruben Neves stepped up. He dispatched the spot-kick with real composure, tucking the ball into the Al-Faisaly net to hand Al-Hilal a crucial goal.

Read also.. Demiral on Jaissle's departure: don't worry and wait for Al-Ahli

Doubts over whether the foul was genuine soon sparked debate, and attention turned to the refereeing experts to settle the argument over the decision.

Saad Al-Kathiri, refereeing expert and analyst for the Al-Jazira Saudi channel, put the matter to bed. He confirmed the referee had been right to give the penalty and that there was nothing to warrant overturning it.

"Awarding a penalty to Al-Hilal's striker in the 27th minute is a correct decision by the referee after a clear obstruction by Al-Faisaly's defender inside the penalty area," Al-Kathiri said, backing the official over the incident that had divided opinion during the match.

Al-Hilal's first goal also came from the spot, Karim Benzema slotting home the France forward's effort with real skill.