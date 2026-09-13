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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A refereeing expert admits: Barcelona's penalty was "incorrect"

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

Iturralde González, refereeing analyst for the newspaper AS and Cadena SER radio, gave his view on the penalty awarded to Barcelona during their match against Levante, in the fifth round of the Spanish league.

Barcelona ended the first half leading 2-0, with goals from Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal.

Referee González Esteban pointed to the spot in the 46th minute, right at the start of the second half. 

AS reported that Yamal won it after contact with Aïssa Mandi, then stepped up to convert the spot-kick himself.

Iturralde González did not agree with the decision. "This cannot be a penalty under any circumstances," he said.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

The AS refereeing analyst stressed: "He kicked the ball from below. This is not a penalty."

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