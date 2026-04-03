Al-Qanah Club have officially secured their promotion to the Egyptian Premier League, returning to the limelight following an impressive run in the Professional League, with six rounds remaining in the season, after their well-deserved 2-0 victory over Masr on Friday evening at the ‘Right to Dream’ Stadium.

Head coach Abdel Nasser Mohamed led his side to a valuable victory over their rivals, managed by Ghanaian Omar Abdel-Rabie, in the 28th round of the championship.

Al-Qanah’s goals were scored by the duo of Hazem Abousna and Mody Shalata in the 38th and 78th minutes, confirming the team’s superiority and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

With this victory, Al-Qanah raised their tally to 65 points at the top of the Professional League, whilst Masar remained on 45 points in fourth place, officially securing Al-Ismaily’s promotion to the Premier League after an exceptional season.

The league system awards the top three places promotion to the Premier League, whilst the bottom two teams are relegated to the Second Division B.

Al-Qanah secured their return thanks to the 20-point gap between them and Masr, as the latter will be unable to close the gap with only six rounds remaining until the end of the competition.

This is the fastest promotion in the history of the Egyptian Premier League, as no team has ever secured promotion six full rounds before the end of the season.

Al-Nasr previously held the record, having secured promotion five rounds before the end of the 2017–2018 season.

Al-Qanah returns to the Premier League after a 12-year absence; the club, which represents the city of Ismailia, has previously participated in the competition 29 times.