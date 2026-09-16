Mohamed Wahbi, the Morocco head coach, names his new squad tomorrow, Thursday, with notable changes expected from the group that featured at the 2026 World Cup.

Injuries, suspensions and a dip in form for several World Cup players lie behind the anticipated reshuffle. That could open the door to new faces, including talents who have caught the eye in the opening weeks of the season.

A Dutch surprise

According to Jeroen Kapteijns, a journalist at the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf", Younes Taha, the Twente winger who holds both Dutch and Moroccan nationalities, has entered Wahbi's plans after an impressive start to the season earned him the interest of Morocco's coaching staff.

Born in Amsterdam, the 23-year-old prefers the right-wing role but can also drop into deeper midfield positions. His left foot is his standout weapon.

Taha has featured in 9 matches for Twente this season, scoring twice and providing two assists. He has also nailed down a starting place across the club's last 5 consecutive matches in all competitions.

A first step towards the national team

Those displays, the Dutch journalist reported, have earned Taha a place in Morocco's extended squad for the two fixtures against Gabon and Lesotho in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

IMAGO

Morocco face Gabon on 25 September in Rabat before travelling to meet Lesotho on the 29th in Bloemfontein, South Africa. One or two friendlies could follow at the start of October.

A call-up to the final squad would mark Taha's first appearance with the senior side, having previously represented the youth national teams.

African youth champion

Taha has played 11 matches for Morocco's under-23 national team, scoring 3 goals, and belonged to the generation crowned champions of the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played his part on the road to that title, scoring one goal and setting up another.

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