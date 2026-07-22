A new statement from Motsepe regarding the Morocco-Senegal dispute

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has laid out the confederation's stance on the long-awaited ruling over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title dispute. The matter, he stressed, now rests entirely with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Motsepe said CAF are waiting on the final CAS verdict to determine who lifts the Africa Cup of Nations. Until that ruling lands, the confederation's hands are tied.

He added: "We are awaiting the final decision from the CAS court regarding the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations title. There is nothing in our hands to do, we are awaiting the decisions and we will apply them to everyone."

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African football is holding its breath. The final CAS ruling will settle the dispute over the 2025 title, which took a dramatic turn last March when CAF's appeals committee overturned the first-instance decision and handed Morocco the crown with a notional 3-0 result at Senegal's expense.

That call stemmed from Senegal's players temporarily walking off the pitch during extra time of the final, a protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco.

Senegal's Football Federation rejected the ruling as unfair and took their case to CAS.

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