A new Modric: Bernardo Silva, Mourinho's man who will do everything at Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva is currently training at Valdebebas under José Mourinho. The Portuguese was available after his Manchester City contract expired, and his desire to play in Spain is well known, yet a move to Real Madrid had never been on the table.

Mourinho's arrival at the Spanish club changed everything. Silva turned down an offer from Atlético Madrid because his compatriot insisted on bringing him along for a second spell at the Bernabéu, and Barcelona also failed to sign him.

For Mourinho, Silva could be a second version of Luka Modrić, despite the difference in their playing styles, according to the newspaper "Marca".

It was Mourinho who originally pushed to sign the Croatian at Real Madrid, prising him from Tottenham with difficulty. He has done exactly the same with Bernardo Silva now.

Over the years, the Portuguese blossomed under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, becoming not just the club's captain but the Spaniard's favourite player too.

Silva can play on the right wing, where he began as a winger. He has adjusted his position over the years as his pace has declined, but he guarantees high quality in ball retention.

He can also operate as a right midfielder or a playmaker, helping to build attacks and control midfield, just as he did at City to support Rodri, a teammate he is likely to reunite with at Real Madrid.

Amid the intense competition in the Madrid squad, the former City man will be ready to help wherever needed. Like any other player, he will have to prove his worth to start, but his versatility across different positions and Mourinho's trust in him suggest he could play a pivotal role in the coach's project.

Under Mourinho, Real Madrid will be a team loyal to its coach's style: quick in attacking transitions to exploit the pace of forwards such as Mbappé, Diomande (if the deal is completed), Valverde, or Vinícius should his future be settled and he stays in Madrid.

The Portuguese coach knows modern football demands giving everything, keeping control, and bringing maturity to a young team in every position. Defending with the ball, dictating the tempo when necessary: this is where Bernardo Silva's role stands out.

Mourinho insisted on signing Silva because he knew this was a player capable of producing immediate results, and because he offers a unifying force in a team short of leaders on and off the pitch since the departures of Modrić and Kroos, and now Nacho, Benzema and Carvajal.

Fede Valverde is currently the first captain, and Mourinho will ask him to strengthen that role, while Vinícius is the second captain and Thibaut Courtois recently joined the group.

Silva has never worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid, but the two know each other well. The Portugal international arrives with the experience to slot in smoothly and grasp the coach's demands.

In his final year with Manchester City, Silva played 55 matches: all 38 Premier League games (nearly 3,000 minutes), eight in the Champions League, four in the FA Cup and three in the League Cup. That confirms his remarkable form at the age of 31.

Real Madrid have broken with their usual transfer policy here, partly because he joined on a free transfer, and partly because the player has proven his worth to start.