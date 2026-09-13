Barcelona kept their grip on Levante tight, racing into a 2-0 lead at the Ciutat de Valencia in the fifth round of the Spanish league. The Blaugrana started with real intent, and it carried the fingerprints of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Marc Casadó opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Raphinha and Yamal then doubled the lead with a swift attack that began inside Barcelona's own penalty area.

Pau Cubarsí sparked the move with a fine pass that sliced through the first line of pressure and found Fermín, who slid a quick through ball into Raphinha's path.

The Brazilian winger collected it in an advanced position, took a superb touch and skipped past the Levante goalkeeper.

Raphinha reached the goal line with no angle to shoot, so he picked out the smarter option. He rolled the ball to Lamine Yamal, who tapped it into an empty net for Barcelona's second.

That was not Raphinha's only involvement. He also teed up Casadó's opener, notching his second assist of the afternoon.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, extended his hot streak to six goals in six matches this season: five in the league and one in the Champions League. Once again he proved just how influential he is in this Barcelona attack.