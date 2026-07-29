Eli Junior Kroupi sent a reassuring message to his supporters just hours after undergoing a delicate operation that will keep him off the pitch for months. The timing was awkward, with Barcelona eyeing the striker as a potential alternative to Julian Alvarez.

The young Frenchman, 20, had been linked with a move to the Camp Nou should the Alvarez deal fall through, provided the transfer did not exceed the 100 million euro barrier set by Bournemouth. Then came the news that he needed surgery on his left foot, and he found himself temporarily out of the reckoning.

Barcelona had submitted two offers to sign Kroupi according to the French newspaper "L'Equipe". The English club rejected both. Matters then grew more complicated with the announcement that the player would undergo an operation on Wednesday, ruling him out for three to four months.

From his hospital bed, Kroupi posted a photo alongside his parents on his social media accounts, commenting: "Thank you all for your messages, my family and I are very touched. The surgery went well, and now I am fully focused on recovery, see you soon."

His absence until next October or November is now confirmed. That means he will miss a large chunk of the season, and it could scupper any potential move this summer.

Kroupi had shone in remarkable fashion since joining Bournemouth from Lorient last summer, playing 35 matches in which he scored 13 goals. He was one of the most prominent contributors to the team finishing sixth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Europa League under Andoni Iraola, before Marco Rose succeeded the Spanish coach following his move to Liverpool.