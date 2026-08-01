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A modest sum: how much will Al-Ittihad make from Mitaj's departure?

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Al Ittihad
Genoa
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Albania

Will the Albanian full-back succeed in Italy?

Press reports have revealed the sum Al-Ittihad will receive after parting ways with Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj during the current summer transfer window.

Genoa confirmed the deal on Friday, taking Mitaj on loan until the end of next season with a clause allowing them to sign him permanently once the loan expires.

Italian journalist Francesco Guerrieri says Genoa will pay two million euros for the loan, while the option to buy the Albanian full-back permanently is set at 4.5 million euros.

That clause is optional rather than obligatory, Guerrieri explained in a post on X, and will only come into play should Mitaj shine and convince Italian coach Daniele De Rossi.

The 23-year-old arrived at Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 from Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow. He went on to win the league and King's Cup double the season before last.

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Leicester City
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Genoa
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Al-Jazira
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Mitaj is expected to join up with Genoa in training over the coming hours before he begins his official journey with the club, gearing up for the start of the new campaign.

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